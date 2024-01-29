Workhorse Group Teams with W.W. Williams as EV Service Provider

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, will partner with the W.W. Williams Company LLC to be a service provider for Workhorse electric vehicles.

Williams will initially offer service through its Power Products Systems Division located in Wakefield, Mass., with the potential for additional locations as Workhorse continues to grow its customer base.

“As we continue to expand and develop our top-tier aftersales support structure, we are excited to partner with Williams to further strengthen the service offerings available to our growing customer base,” says Scott Loomis, vice president, Quality and Aftersales Support for Workhorse. “Williams provides Workhorse customers an expanded network of reliable service for our entire fleet of electric vehicles — benefiting from their over 100 years of dedicated service, depth of experience and support offerings.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to further deepen our presence in the growing electric truck sector,” says Mike Houston, national sales manager for Williams. “Partnering with Workhorse is another opportunity to demonstrate that W.W. Williams is a leader in the ever-growing world of electric vehicles.”