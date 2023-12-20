Workhorse Receives First Fleet Order for W56 Van

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has received its first fleet order for the W56 step van from Mission Linen Supply, a California-based, privately held company that provides products and services to hospitality, medical and industrial businesses. The initial 15-vehicle order is expected to be delivered in 2024.

The W56 provides a unique blend of high reliability, quality and serviceability. This zero-emission delivery work van is designed to meet the challenging demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting benchmark payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and with a range of up to 150 miles. The step van offers a large 1,000-plus cubic foot cargo box with lowered step-in and wide cabin door for easier entry and exit. Built with the delivery driver in mind, the cabin has been ergonomically designed while still providing safety and comfort during even the longest shifts.

“This purchase order marks an important milestone for Workhorse as we commercialize our purpose-built Class 5/6 vehicle,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Following the start of W56 step van production in September, we were able to deliver a fully outfitted demo vehicle to Mission Linen Supply in just six weeks. The W56 performed well in field tests, and their team quickly saw that we have engineered an incredibly capable and reliable delivery van. We look forward to working with both our dealer partner, Kingsburg Truck Center, and the team at Mission Linen Supply as they electrify their fleet.”

“The W56’s advanced technology and features made it the right zero-emission vehicle for us to add to our fleet,” adds Evelyn Scott-Phillips, senior manager for Fleet and Safety, Corporate Services at Mission Linen Supply. “From the start of our demo, we received superb support from the Workhorse team, and we were impressed by the vehicle’s performance in field tests. We look forward to receiving the vehicles in the new year.”

Located in California’s Central San Joaquin Valley, work truck dealership Kingsburg Truck Center provides quality, dependable trucks and also specializes in building, fabricating and installing various applications for specific industry needs.