Workhorse Group Adds Riverview International Trucks as California Dealer

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has added Riverview International Trucks as its latest vehicle dealer, bringing the company’s total dealer count in California to five.

With locations in West Sacramento and Redding, Riverview is a family-owned-and-operated full-service heavy-duty truck dealership that has been serving Northern California since 1981. Riverview’s customer-first approach has allowed it to forge longstanding partnerships with leading businesses in California. Customers have relied on Riverview for over four decades to provide quality vehicles from leading OEMs as well as full-service lease, contract maintenance, and daily truck and trailer rentals.

Through this partnership Riverview will offer the full suite of Workhorse’s commercialized product line — including the W4 CC, W750 and W56 — to current and potential customers throughout the region.

“This strategic partnership represents another step forward in our ongoing expansion efforts in California,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We believe that our purpose-built trucks and Riverview’s experience selling and servicing customers in the region will allow us to capitalize on attractive EV incentives offered by the state. We look forward to partnering with the Riverview team as they build out their catalog of electric vehicles to meet growing demand in the region and statewide.”

“Partnering with Workhorse allows us to offer our customers a best-in-class portfolio of electric vehicles,” adds Eric Bassett, owner of Riverview. “All three of Workhorse’s available trucks have received HVIP approval, which provides a valuable financial incentive to our operators who are already looking to electrify their fleets. As the EV market continues to expand, we intend to operate at the forefront while remaining committed to the same standard of care that has made Riverview a trusted partner to our customers for over four decades.”