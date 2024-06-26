Workhorse Group Adds Eco Auto as 13th Dealer in U.S.

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has added Eco Auto to its Workhorse Certified Dealer Network. Eco Auto is Workhorse’s first dealer in the greater Boston area and its 13th dealer nationwide.

Located in the northwest Boston community of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Eco Auto specializes in empowering businesses with sustainable commercial vehicle solutions. Massachusetts is a key state for electric vehicle adoption, driven by the MOR-EV program, which makes it more cost-effective for fleets to transition to zero-emission vehicles. The program offers substantial rebates on the purchase or lease of electric trucks, with base voucher rebates ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 per vehicle. The program is available to private businesses, universities, nonprofits and municipalities.

“Eco Auto is committed to lowering the barriers of entry to sustainable transportation, and we are excited about our partnership with Workhorse to continue to bolster our offerings in the commercial fleet electrification space,” says Al Salas, owner of Eco Auto. “It’s an honor to be a pioneer in our market, and we are looking forward to serving businesses and municipalities that are looking to reduce their carbon footprint here in New England.”

With a steadfast commitment to customer service, Eco Auto offers a range of services, from purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles to evaluating energy solutions and providing expert EV maintenance. Now, with the inclusion of Workhorse’s Class 4-6 electric work trucks, Eco Auto is positioned to deliver even greater value to its commercial customers.

“Our expansion into the Boston area with Eco Auto is a crucial step in growing our dealer network,” adds Rick Dauch, CEO of Workhorse. “Partnering with dealers who are deeply committed to the EV space and the transition to alternative fuels is essential for our mission. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support businesses in achieving their zero-emissions goals.”

To ensure seamless integration, Workhorse provides dealers with technical and vehicle maintenance training. Additionally, certified dealers such as Eco Auto invest in EV charging infrastructure, specialized tooling and spare parts inventory to maintain high-quality service standards.