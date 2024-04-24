Workhorse Group Adds 12th Dealer Nationwide

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has added Milea Truck Sales and Leasing to its Certified Dealer network. With locations in the Bronx and Brooklyn, Milea Truck Sales and Leasing marks Workhorse’s second dealer partner in New York state, 12th dealer nationwide and its latest Certified Dealer addition.

The Certified Dealer Program is an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers that have passed the protocols necessary to safely repair and maintain the electric components of Workhorse vehicles. Through this partnership, Milea Truck Sales and Leasing will offer Workhorse’s full lineup of electric commercial vehicles, providing customers with access to state-of-the-art transportation solutions that are environmentally conscious and cost-effective.

“Adding a second dealer in New York builds on our commitment to growing vehicle sales in heavily incentivized states across the country,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “Milea Truck locations in New York City allow us to easily reach thousands of fleet operators. With our W4 CC, W56 and W750 vehicles all available now, we are well-positioned to assist businesses across the tri-state area in carrying out their last-mile delivery needs, while achieving their zero-emission objectives.”

“Partnering with Workhorse marks a significant milestone for Milea Truck,” adds Barry Milea, president of Milea Truck Sales and Leasing. “As a family-owned business deeply rooted in our community, we’re excited to add our first zero-emission commercial electric vehicles to our portfolio of work trucks. With the strong incentives available to fleet operators throughout the state, we are confident that there will be healthy demand for Workhorse’s best-in-class vehicles.”