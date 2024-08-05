Workhorse Delivers W56 Electric Step Van to NorCal

Workhorse Group Inc. has delivered its W56 electric step van as part of an ongoing collaboration with NorCal Transports Inc., a last-mile package delivery contractor in Richmond, California. The delivery, facilitated through Workhorse’s certified dealer Kingsburg Truck Sales, provides an opportunity to showcase the W56’s real-world performance in the last-mile package delivery sector.

NorCal has been a leader in adopting alternate fuel vehicles for last-mile package delivery. Currently 80% of NorCal’s fleet consists of alternate fuel vehicles, with a target of achieving 100% by 2025.

“We have been thoroughly impressed with the performance of the Workhorse W56,” says Edson A. Costa Jr., CEO of NorCal. “Its durability, capacity and range make it a perfect fit for our demanding delivery routes. Support from the Workhorse team and Kingsburg Truck Sales has been outstanding. They’ve been proactive in ensuring we have everything we need for a smooth transition to electric vehicles.”

“This collaboration with NorCal Transports is a true demonstration of the quality and performance of our products, as well as our proactive engagement in California,” adds Ryan Gaul, president of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “Working together to host ride-and-drive events with our certified dealers, like Kingsburg Truck Sales, has been key. Once drivers experience the W56 for themselves, they see firsthand why it’s the superior choice for delivery fleets.”

With the forthcoming introduction of the W56 with an extended 208-inch wheelbase, alongside the existing W56 with 178-inch wheelbase and W750, Workhorse offers a diverse lineup of ready-to-work step vans. These models provide cargo capacities of 1,200, 1,000 and 750 cubic feet, respectively, ensuring coverage of various logistics needs. Each vehicle is backed by Workhorse’s warranty, service, range and payload capacities.

The W56 step van, Workhorse’s flagship electric delivery vehicle, is purpose-engineered for fleet operators aiming to transition to zero-emission vehicles. With its robust design and 10,000-pound payload capacity, the W56 offers a no-compromise solution for last-mile delivery fleets.

In January 2024, Workhorse announced that the W56 electric step van had become eligible for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Through HVIP, vehicle purchasers and participating dealers are eligible to apply for a base voucher of $85,000 per W56 purchased.