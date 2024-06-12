Workhorse Group Deepens Partnership with Kingsburg Truck Sales, Divests Aero

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has formed a strategic collaboration with Kingsburg Truck Sales, its certified dealer based in Kingsburg, California, and completed the previously disclosed divestiture of its Aero business.

These developments highlight Workhorse’s ongoing efforts to address the needs of California’s commercial truck and small fleet owners amid the enforcement of California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations, while also streamlining its business to focus on core strengths.

As part of the collaboration, Kingsburg has committed to purchase 141 of Workhorse’s W4 CC Class 4 battery electric cab chassis trucks, which are expected to be delivered in 2024. This order is subject to significant terms and conditions, including the receipt of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) vouchers. It demonstrates Kingsburg’s confidence that Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) regulations are changing the market for work trucks in California and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to offer a solution that helps work truck owners in California meet ACF regulations,” says Jerry Smith, president of Kingsburg Truck Sales. “We believe in Workhorse and are impressed with their products and support. The Workhorse W4 CC is a practical, reliable electric truck that replaces traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) models without sacrificing performance. With a range of up to 150 miles, compatibility with Level 2 and Level 3 charging, and numerous approved upfit options, the W4 CC is perfect for local delivery routes. It helps our customers stay compliant with ACF rules and lowers their fleet operating costs.”

In December 2022, Kingsburg became Workhorse’s first certified electric vehicle dealer in California. Since then, Kingsburg has played a pivotal role in facilitating multiple purchase orders for Workhorse vehicles, earning recognition as Workhorse’s 2023 dealer of the year.

“Kingsburg Truck Sales has been an excellent partner, and their commitment to purchase a large quantity of our W4 CC trucks underscores the quality and versatility of our electric work trucks,” adds Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We’re confident that customers will appreciate the wide range of body options and upfit configurations available for the W4 CC, making it an ideal solution for various industries and trades. Our collaboration with Kingsburg is meant to provide a steady supply of upfitted, work-ready trucks for California customers.”

Workhorse’s network of commercial vehicle upfit partners and approved upfits enables the W4 CC to be customized for a wide array of applications, from refrigerated and dry box trucks to utility work and landscaping. This versatility, combined with the W4 CC’s reliable performance, positions Workhorse and its dealers to meet the growing demand for electric work trucks across various industries.

Through a limited promotion, Kingsburg Truck Center is offering the Workhorse W4 CC with three popular body options — flatbed, utility bed and landscape body — ensuring quick delivery to meet the needs of work truck owners and small fleet operators. The promotion is available while supplies last and HVIP vouchers remain available.

Workhorse expects the Workhorse W4 CC to qualify for up to $60,000 in incentives through California’s HVIP, which is intended to offset the cost of clean vehicle purchases for eligible customers. Additional state and federal incentives may also be available to qualified buyers. Kingsburg Truck Sales and Workhorse are committed to assisting customers in securing these incentives and simplifying the acquisition process.

To further streamline its operations and focus on core strengths, Workhorse has completed the previously disclosed divestiture of its Aero business to an affiliate of ATW Partners LLC. This divestiture is expected to provide monthly cost savings of about $375,000 and enhances Workhorse’s ability to concentrate on its commercial EV truck business. Under the agreement’s earn-out provisions, Workhorse will receive a portion of the proceeds if the Aero business realizes revenues from certain contingent sources.