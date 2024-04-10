Workhorse Adds Ziegler Truck Group as Dealer

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has added Ziegler Truck Group to its network of dealers, bringing the company’s total dealer count to 11 partners nationwide.

Ziegler Truck Group has locations in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, expanding Workhorse’s dealer network across the Midwest region. With a 110-year legacy of selling and servicing premier brands in construction, energy and agriculture equipment, Ziegler Truck Group brings knowledge, advanced infrastructure and expertise to the zero-emission vehicle space.

“The expansion of our dealer network to the upper Midwest, and now to 11 partners nationwide, demonstrates Workhorse’s continued progress as we increase production and sales across the country,” says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We are pleased to partner with Ziegler Truck Group to meet the growing needs of customers as EV adoption continues to grow.”

“We’re building a portfolio of zero-emission vehicles to help our customers seamlessly navigate the transition of their fleet,” says Johannes Ariens of Ziegler Truck Group. “Our customers are ready to explore, test and pilot vehicles, and with Workhorse, we’re able to get them on the road to zero emissions faster, backed by the support and stability of Ziegler Truck Group.”