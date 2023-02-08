Work Truck Week Hosting Plenty of Alt-Fuel Vehicles for Test Drives

NTEA, organizer of the annual Work Truck Week event, says a number of electric and zero-emission commercial vehicles will be available during the 2023 Ride & Drive, which is free and open to all Work Truck Week registrants on a first-come, first-served basis March 8-9, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

“One of the great things about Work Truck Week is not only can you see the latest commercial vehicles, equipment and technology, but you can also try much of it for yourself,” says Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director. “If you want to drive the latest medium-duty trucks or zero-emissions commercial vehicles, you can walk outside the exhibit hall to Ride & Drive. In an hour, you can accomplish what would otherwise take weeks or months of planning.”

Among the vehicles scheduled to be on hand:

Blue Arc Class 3 electric commercial delivery vehicle

BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric delivery vehicle

Freightliner Custom Chassis MT50e electric Class 5–6 walk-in van chassis

GreenPower Motor Company EV Star Cargo Class 4 electric van

Lightning eMotors ZEV3 Transit cargo van

Lion Electric Lion6 all-electric Class 6 urban truck

Peterbilt Motors Company Model 220EV

SEA Electric Hino M5 EV Class 5 truck

VIA Motors all-electric VTRUX work truck

Ride & Drive sponsor Allison Transmission is also bringing the Allison Experience Show Trailer to demonstrate its fully automatic transmissions and new eGen Power e-Axles through an interactive experience.

For a complete list of vehicles available in Ride & Drive, visit worktruckweek.com.