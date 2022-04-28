With Charge Theory Acquisition, Mobility House Adds Bryan Thomas to Team

The Mobility House has added Bryan Thomas to the company’s team through the acquisition of Charge Theory, a provider of managed electric fleet charging services at a guaranteed price-per-mile. The combination of The Mobility House’s experience with smart charging worldwide and Charge Theory’s Charging as a Service (CaaS) model creates a complete turnkey charging solution for electrifying fleets – from school and transit buses to last-mile delivery.

Thomas will lead business model innovation in the U.S. ​​to develop products, services and partnerships that address the financial and operational hurdles fleet operators encounter in their electric vehicle (EV) transition.

The Mobility House can now provide the installation and operation of all necessary charging equipment and infrastructure to support an electric fleet’s operation with guaranteed uptime of the charging system, with no upfront cost. With Charging as a Service from The Mobility House, the pennies per mile driven fee helps avoid the hassle of managing charging equipment installation or operation. For example, a global logistics fleet’s $1.7 million charging infrastructure investment becomes a <$0.10 fee for each mile driven.

“We are delighted to bring such expertise in charging service business models onto the U.S. team to help deliver what the market is desiring: turnkey solutions that make fleet electrification simple,” says Greg Hintler, The Mobility House’s U.S. managing director. “With this expanded solution offering, The Mobility House is accelerating efforts to offer new charging service options alongside our existing partners to help any fleet achieve bold carbon emission reduction goals.”

Charge Theory offers EV charging solutions for commercial fleets, mitigating the operational risks by providing charging for commercial fleets without any upfront cost. Fleet operators can rapidly deploy fleet charging with a usage-based fee. Thomas, an entrepreneur and CEO, spent a decade in the renewable energy industry before founding Charge Theory.

“In seeking ways to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the U.S., we were inspired by past experiences with commercial solar in which we helped solve similar pain points, such as operational risks, financing gaps and steep learning curves,” comments Thomas. “Marrying concepts from these two worlds enabled us to show customers it was possible to park their diesel vehicle on a Friday and drive electric on Monday without changing anything about their business.”