Wise EV Utilizes Tritium’s DC Fast Chargers for New National EV Charging Network

Tritium DCFC Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles (EV), has partnered with Wise EV, a Wise Power subsidiary, to provide fast chargers for a new national EV charging network.

The charging network is expected to start with 25 locations throughout Florida, with DC fast chargers at major gas stations through one of Wise EV’s gas station operation partners. Florida is the number two state in the nation for overall passenger EV sales, according to the Department of Energy, and received the third largest state allocation under the Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration’s $615 million National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program Guidance, as part of the $7.5 billion investment in EV charging as part of the 2022 Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

“We’re delighted to announce our new EV charging network, powered by Tritium’s fast-charging technology,” says Kevin Williams, CEO of Wise Power. “Tritium’s chargers are a great fit for our business and expansion model, with their small footprint; upgradeable power; and smart, customer-focused features like simultaneous charging, and plug and charge. With Tritium’s advanced technology, we’re confident that we can achieve our goal of creating a national EV charging network.”

Wise EV has plans to expand the network using a hub-and-spoke philosophy, centering the charging around metropolitan hubs and connecting those cities through interstate-based charging spokes. The company has the goal to build a charging network that will allow drivers to travel from coast-to-coast. To execute this strategy, they plan to aggressively expand their network with Tritium’s fast-charging technology, establishing their metropolitan charging hubs in 2022 and connecting those hubs with interstate charging spokes in 2022 and 2023.

“Wise EV shares Tritium’s vision of ubiquitous DC fast charging where EV motorists can drive across the country and within major high density population cities with the full confidence they will have a place for fast charging, without planning,” explains Mike Calise, Tritium’s president of the Americas. “We believe this is the beginning of a long-term partnership that will help provide Americans the charging infrastructure necessary to enable the electrification of transportation and the environmental and decarbonization benefits that go along with it.”