Wing Fuel Systems Attains EPA Certification for CNG/RNG Pickup Trucks

Wing Fuel Systems has achieved certification of conformity with the Clean Air Act for the compressed natural gas/renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon pickup trucks. The new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-certified dual fuel solution enables fleets to immediately order CNG/RNG systems on the pickups for the 2023 and 2024 model years.

“A CNG pickup under $48,850,” says Shan Zaidi, CEO of Wing. Vehicles can be ordered today through Friendly Chevrolet, Wing’s partner in Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Wing can upfit existing fleet vehicles or vehicles purchased directly by customers with a CNG system.

The new Wing GM 2.7L solution will enable fleets to benefit from a high-mileage truck with a smaller carbon footprint that meets corporate sustainability goals and environmental social governance objectives by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in transportation. Additionally, with the bi-fuel configuration there is no range anxiety driving this truck.

“The range with natural gas as the primary fuel and gasoline as a backup is unparalleled,” adds Zaidi.

Wing and its predecessor companies have over 20 years of experience in the CNG/RNG system installation business, having worked on more than 20,000 CNG vehicles. The company’s current portfolio of available engines/vehicles includes:

Ford F150 – 5.0L

Ford F250/F350 – 6.8L

Ford F450/550/650/750 – 7.3L

Ford F59 – 7.3L

GM 2500/3500/4500 – 6.6L

Wing is also available to assist customers with vehicle service, repair, maintenance and CNG tank inspection.