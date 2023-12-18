WIN Waste Uses Refuse Collected by Mack EVs to Power Trucks

Mack Trucks customer WIN Waste Innovations, a leader in the recycling and waste industry, recently received two Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicles to become the first company in Massachusetts to power electric trucks exclusively by the waste collected by the trucks themselves.

“Mack Trucks looks forward to working with WIN Waste and their customers to help them achieve their environmental goals,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack is committed to offering solutions that offer zero emissions and help improve sustainability for a cleaner environment.”

The two Mack LR Electric vehicles will each collect 150 cubic yards of waste per day on service routes in Boston, Mass. The waste will be converted into renewable energy to charge the LR Electric vehicles, as well as provide converted renewable energy to homes and businesses in the region. This will eliminate the need for an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel per year and reduce greenhouse gases (GHG).

WIN Waste operates 50 strategically located collection, transfer and disposal assets, including waste-to-energy facilities, transfer solutions, ash monofils, landfills, as well as fleets of rail cars and collection vehicles. WIN Waste recycles more than 354,000 tons of plastic, paper and metals from the waste stream and converts more than 6.4 million tons of post-recycled waste into renewable energy.

“Electric trucks are a natural progression of WIN Waste’s emphasis on sustainability and circularity,” says Dan Mayo, chief executive officer of WIN Waste Innovations. “By recharging our Mack LR Electric trucks using the energy generated from the very waste they collect, we are actively bolstering our own sustainability goals, as well as those of our customers.”

The next-generation Mack LR Electric, launched in March 2022, offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for 42% more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Ballard Truck Center, a Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in Tewksbury, Mass., will service and support WIN Waste’s two Mack LR Electric vehicles.