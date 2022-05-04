Which U.S. States Are the Most ‘EV-Ready’?

LeasePlan USA has released the results of its first USA EV Readiness Index, an analysis of the preparedness of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for an electric vehicle transition.

According to the company, data show that Nevada, Mississippi and Hawaii are the best prepared states for EVs. All three have a welcoming climate for EVs, with Nevada and Mississippi also providing a reasonable amount of public charging stations. Hawaii already has begun integrating EVs into its overall vehicle market.

The company says it ranks states on a weighted scale based on five unique factors, including favorable state legislation and incentives; EV penetration; charger-to-vehicle ratio; public charger availability; and climate suitability. And unlike other EV studies, LeasePlan USA assessed the balance of EVs and public chargers instead of evaluating cost of charging and cost parity between battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.

“Although the states that rose to the top in this year’s index are surprising, it’s clear that individual states are making progress towards a greater adoption of electric vehicles,” says Matt Dyer, CEO of LeasePlan USA. “Public charging infrastructure and meaningful federal policies are critical to taking EV adoption from aspirational to attainable in the U.S.”

Key findings of the USA EV Readiness include the following:

No state ranked as fully EV ready: No states are ranked in the top bracket for readiness. States that ranked highest are better prepared than others, while in lower-ranked states, drivers might encounter more challenges.

Climate suitability is crucial to EV readiness: Cold environments are not yet ideal for EV operation due to the impact low temperatures have on driving range, charging speed and duration. On average, states that experience colder weather need to take additional measures in their EV transition efforts to secure a successful transition.

Public charging infrastructure lags: Developing a network of chargers will likely take years and make public-only charging solutions unfavorable in the near term.

To download the full report, click here.