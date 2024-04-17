WEX Streamlines Commercial EV Adoption with Charging Products

Global commerce platform WEX is offering WEX EV At-Home, a solution that automates reporting and reimbursement for any organization with electric vehicles that employees bring to their personal residence to charge overnight.

When coupled with WEX’s other commercial fleet innovations, including WEX En Route, business can seamlessly integrate mixed fleets of electric and traditionally fueled vehicles, supporting a balance of innovation, operational reliability and efficiency at any stage of a company’s transition to EVs.

“WEX services approximately 600,000 commercial fleets globally representing an estimated 19.3 million vehicles as of the fourth quarter of 2023, with each commercial fleet manager juggling a unique set of variables,” says Melissa Smith, chair, CEO and president of WEX. “We continue to innovate to add to the breadth and depth of WEX’s commercial EV and mixed fleet solutions, allowing us to meet each customer where they are on their EV and mixed fleet journey.”

This announcement signifies the general availability of WEX’s en route charging and at-home reimbursement capabilities and bolsters the firm’s role in closing the commercial EV adoption gap.

WEX EV At-Home combines EV charging insights, payments and reimbursement functionality to simplify the scenario of when employees bring their work vehicles home to charge overnight. WEX EV At-Home issues a direct reimbursement to the employee via the business’ line of credit and a complementary employee-facing mobile app, making it possible to issue payment in near real-time based on the true utility cost of the charge, while transmitting line-item charging metrics to the business. Drivers can fully charge their work vehicles overnight for use the next day with insights into charging behavior and other vital fleet management metrics provided to the fleet manager.

WEX En Route leverages WEX’s proprietary closed-loop payments network to increase the security of each transaction and to transmit charging behavior, driver identification information and vehicle mileage to the fleet manager. WEX’s DriverDash app and RFID are accepted across the U.S. at ChargePoint-branded EV chargers and at ChargePoint’s roaming partner brands: EVConnect, EVGo and FLO. Additional accepting merchants are expected in the coming months.