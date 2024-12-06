WEX, Qmerit Facilitating At-Home EV Charging for Commercial Fleet Drivers

WEX is forming a nationwide partnership with EV charger installation provider Qmerit to streamline the installation of EV chargers at the homes of commercial fleet drivers.

Under the partnership, Qmerit will provide end-to-end home EV charging installation and integration services drawing on its national network of more than 23,000 electricians who are licensed, insured and trained on EV charging equipment.

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of a Florida-based construction company, Dallas 1, estimating cost savings of approximately over 60% per vehicle for fuel and maintenance costs as the result of EV charging at their drivers’ homes, relative to a typical annual fuel and maintenance spend.

Dallas 1’s savings came after utilizing WEX EV At-Home, which makes it possible for commercial fleet drivers to bring their electric vehicles home at night to charge.

“We’re seeing considerable cost savings in the unleaded vehicles we have swapped out for EVs thanks to at-home EV charging with WEX,” says BJ Azzarelli, president of Dallas 1. “Employees simply bring their work trucks home after their shift – and WEX’s detailed reporting and automated employee reimbursement is not only fully automated, it also seamlessly integrates into our existing bill and fleet management software portal.”

Through WEX EV At-Home, commercial mixed-energy fleets can simplify operations and decrease costs. This includes accurate and easy reimbursement for drivers and access to WEX’s fleet management software portal using a single WEX credit line and unified billing, which was utilized by Dallas 1 – and now also includes Qmerit’s charger installation functionality, not previously available to Dallas 1. This work is made possible in partnership with WEX’s long-standing partner, Enterprise Fleet Management.

WEX EV At-Home is an end-to-end solution meant to simplify the energy transition for organizations seeking to increase vehicle uptime, meet carbon emissions reduction goals, simplify the administrative burden of EV charging, and decrease the total cost of ownership for individual vehicles.

By charging at home, fleets can minimize expenses by accessing the most cost-effective EV charging and residential electricity rates. WEX EV At-Home calculates what each driver should be reimbursed by using that driver’s live utility rate, and efficiently distributes funds to a driver’s reimbursement account. With WEX EV At-Home, fleet managers can provide fast and accurate driver reimbursement by approving charging sessions with manual, bulk, or automatic options.