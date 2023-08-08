Westport Supplying Propane Autogas Systems to OEM

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. says it has been designated as the supplier of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) systems to an unnamed global original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

This deal is in addition to a previously announced production supply agreement, adding new Euro 7 vehicle platforms planned for production by the OEM.

“We are pleased to become the exclusive supplier of LPG systems to this leading OEM customer and look forward to continuing our commitment to deliver our LPG systems for their LPG-fueled vehicle platforms,” says David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “LPG-powered vehicles are a very affordable path to meet European regulations for lower emissions.”

Westport will be supplying its LPG system solutions for this OEM’s Euro 6 vehicle applications starting in the fourth quarter.

LPG and bio-LPG, also known as propane or autogas, satisfies stringent regulatory requirements for emissions reductions.