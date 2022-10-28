Westport, Scania Unveil H₂ HPDI Fuel System Test Results for Heavy-Duty EVs

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a low-emissions alternative fuel transportation technologies company, and Scania AB, a provider of transport solutions, have earned engine test results of Westport’s H₂ HPDI fuel system for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

The joint demonstration program between Westport and Scania tests the capabilities of the H₂ HPDI fuel system as applied to the Scania 13-Litre CBE1 platform, Scania’s next-generation engine intended for Euro Vll on-highway emission standards. Scania’s engine fulfills the strictest exhaust emission requirements with low fuel consumption and high torque. When using Westport’s HPDI technology fueled with hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel, the early test results show performance with a peak Brake Thermal Efficiency of 51.5 % complemented by 48.7% at road load conditions, all with engine-out NOx similar to the base diesel engine, which is compatible with Euro VII and EPA27.

“Westport’s expertise is in working with gaseous fuels. Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with our HPDI fuel system is an affordable pathway to employ a zero-carbon fuel using existing engine architecture and existing manufacturing infrastructure,” says David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “This exciting evolution of our patented technology provides greater performance while achieving dramatically reduced emissions.”

“The H₂ HPDI concept requires limited redesign of the diesel cylinder head and no redesign of the external gas exchange system, exhaust aftertreatment system or crank case ventilation system, while providing high low-end torque – 28bar BMEP at 900rpm – and excellent transient performance,” says Eric Olofsson, senior technical advisor at Scania. “This enables a short time to market with an excellent product associated with low investments, and could be a complement to battery electric vehicles, especially for long haulage and locations with limited electrical infrastructure.”

The companies expect to complete the initial engine testing in the coming month, before continuing with the next step. Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with the H₂ HPDI fuel system is a cost-competitive pathway with existing technology to employ a zero-carbon fuel to power heavy-duty transportation applications that require robust and reliable solutions.