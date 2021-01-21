Westport, Scania Partner on Hydrogen Engine Research

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuel, has agreed to commence a research project with Scania, a global provider of transport solutions, to apply its HPDI 2.0 fuel system with hydrogen to the latest Scania commercial vehicle engine.

Preliminary test results are expected in the second half of the year.

“Our specialty is working with gaseous fuels,” says David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with our HPDI fuel system could offer another cost-competitive pathway to reduce CO2 emissions from transportation. This technology could provide an economic, competitive alternative to fuel cells while providing a similar greenhouse gas emission reduction profile.”

Photo: Westport’s HPDI 2.0 fuel system