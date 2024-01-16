Westport Fuel Systems Names Sceli New CEO

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, has appointed Dan Sceli as the company’s new CEO and a member of the Westport board of directors. He will join Westport as CEO effective immediately, succeeding Tony Guglielmin, who has served Westport as interim CEO through a transition period.

Sceli brings over three decades of experience, marked by leadership roles in the global automotive and manufacturing sectors. In his most recent position as board member and CEO of Cadillac Products Automotive Company, he diversified the product portfolio and successfully expanded into new markets. Before that, he spent 12 years as CEO at spring manufacturer Peterson American Corporation. He led the company through a strategic overhaul, resulting in sustainable growth and a significant increase in enterprise value.

He began his career at The Woodbridge Group, where he advanced to become a member of the core management team transforming the business from a single Canadian plant to a global organization with 60 plants and several joint ventures.

Sceli held several key roles including chairman and member of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association and Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, where he shaped industry standards and practices. As part of this work, Sceli participated in high-level discussions in Washington, D.C. focused on supporting the automotive industry during the 2008 financial crisis.

“Dan is an entrepreneurial leader,” says Dan Hancock, chair of Westport’s board of directors. “His experience building strategy and driving change and transformation in the automotive and manufacturing sectors along with his insight into the global OEM market position him as the optimal candidate to lead Westport’s next stage of growth. His distinctive leadership approach, coupled with a proven track record in executing against a vision, strategic planning and operational excellence will position Westport to generate value for all stakeholders. The board and I enthusiastically welcome Dan as our new CEO.”

“I am privileged to join the Westport family as we navigate toward a future of strategic growth, operational excellence and sustained value creation,” says Sceli. “Our focus on innovation while maintaining financial prudence aims to unlock opportunities and deliver strong returns as we continue to accelerate decarbonization by providing our customers with sustainable and affordable transportation solutions that address the global climate crisis. Thanks to the board of directors for their confidence. Over the past three decades I have consistently pursued excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with the Westport leadership team to build on our successes and lead us into the next chapter.”

Guglielmin will continue as a member of the Westport board of directors.