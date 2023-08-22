Westport CEO David Johnson Resigns

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, says CEO David Johnson has decided to step down and will resign from the company board, effective immediately.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank David for the progress and results Westport has achieved under his leadership, and wish him all the best in the future,” said Dan Hancock, board chair of Westport Fuel Systems.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead Westport, and it has been a privilege to work with such a talented and innovative team. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together,” Johnson says. “I truly believe in Westport’s vision, and with the continued development of the H2 HPDI fuel system and the recently announced joint venture with Volvo, Westport is poised to dramatically advance transportation globally for the better.”

Tony Guglielmin, who serves on the Westport board and as chair of the audit committee, will act as interim CEO until a replacement is identified. Bill Larkin (CFO) and Lance Follett (chief legal officer) will both be taking on expanded roles during the transition period.