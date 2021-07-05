Westchester County Fleet Adding 40 Hybrid-Electric Buses to Mix

The Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation (the Bee-Line) is purchasing 40 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric buses from New Flyer of America Inc., bringing the total number of hybrid-electric buses in the Bee-Line fleet to 279.

The Bee-Line is Westchester County’s bus system, serving over 27 million passengers annually in the White Plains region of New York. The purchase follows an original contract for 66 Xcelsior 40-foot hybrid-electric buses announced earlier this year and supports Westchester County’s sustainable mobility development plan under the Westchester 2025 program.

“Our hybrid transit buses offer immediate emissions reduction and bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and zero-emission systems,” says Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer. “With more than 170 hybrid buses delivered to Westchester County since 2009, New Flyer continues to [help] the county advance its commitment to sustainable transit.”