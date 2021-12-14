West Virginia Airport Integrates Solar-Powered EV Charging System

Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport has deployed the airport’s first EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging system from Beam Global to charge airport EVs as well as the EVs of employees, staff, travelers and visitors.

The system was funded through the U.S. Department of Energy in the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership to support regional expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

The airport’s EV ARC system is off-grid and powered by renewable energy, generating and storing its own electricity. The system is equipped with two Enel X JuiceBox Pro EV chargers that are factory integrated at Beam and delivered as a turnkey charging system.

“We are proud to offer the first Beam EV ARC solar-powered charging system in West Virginia at the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport,” states Nicolas Diehl, CEO of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. “The EV ARC solar EV charging station supports the electrification of airport vehicles while offering local visitors and regional travelers zero emission electric vehicle charging. We were able to quickly deploy an EV charger with no disruptive construction, no costly electrical work and no additional utility expenses. We are thrilled to have our staff and visitors driving on sunshine.”

Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport is an FBO (fixed-base operator) public use airport located in Martinsburg, W.V. “Airports are ideal locations for Beam’s EV ARC off-grid charging systems,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “They can rapidly deploy EV charging without disrupting business operations or incurring construction costs.”

“There are over 20,000 public and private airports in the U.S., and we see increased interest in electrification of operations and aviation especially since our world record setting solar powered production electric aircraft flight earlier this summer,” Wheatley adds. “Forward-thinking organizations like Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport are leading in the nation’s big EV charging infrastructure build out.”