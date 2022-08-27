West Michigan Intl. Opens State’s First Public Commercial EV Charging Station

West Michigan International has opened Michigan’s first public commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its Kalamazoo location. Located directly off I-94, one of the largest freight corridors in the Midwest, the new EV charging station is optimized for commercial vehicle charging and will provide fleets the ability to charge larger vehicles, including Class 8 electric trucks. The DC fast charger features two 24-hour charging hookups.

“We understand that time is money in the commercial vehicle industry, which led us to install one of the fastest chargers offered,” says Ed Rietman, dealer principal at West Michigan International. “Similar to diesel fueling stations, drivers who utilize these public chargers will have the convenience of paying at the pump and getting in and out quickly.”

West Michigan International includes more than 90 service bays with 280 personnel across its five locations, as well as a round-the-clock emergency break down, towing and recovery service.

“Our main goal looking forward is to stay aligned with advancing technologies so we can offer the best services to our customers,” states Rietman. “Every business decision we make is with the customers’ best interests in mind, and we hope to deploy chargers at all our dealerships in the near future.”

Navistar‘s brands, International and IC Bus, have more than 700 locations in North America. International and IC Bus dealers, with support from Navistar’s NEXT eMobility team, are helping prepare customers for the transition to EVs.

The chargers at the West Michigan International in Kalamazoo were installed with support from Navistar’s charging partner, InCharge. The dealership worked closely with Navistar’s NEXT eMobility team to plan, coordinate and install the vehicle charger. NEXT operates around a model that provides an end-to-end solution for customers looking to transition their business operations to EVs.

“As the industry prepares for the increased adoption of zero-emissions commercial vehicles, the development of a robust public charging infrastructure is critical to that success,” comments Jason Gies, vice president of eMobility business development. “We’re proud to work closely with West Michigan International as they take this first step in creating a comprehensive charging network.”