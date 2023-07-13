West Coast Gyms Getting New EV Charging

EVCS, an electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operator on the West Coast, has begun construction on 165 EV chargers at 23 LA Fitness clubs and one Esporta Fitness club in California, Oregon and Washington.

This milestone marks a significant step in EVCS’ ongoing business relationship with health club operator Fitness International LLC.

In California, installations have already begun in Van Nuys, Pasadena, Baldwin Park, Fountain Valley, Irvine, Lake Elsinore, San Diego, Murrieta and Sherman Oaks. Additional California locations include Santa Clarita, Norco, Downey, Vista, Diamond Bar, Huntington Park, Whittier, Fremont and Antioch. Furthermore, EVCS has plans to install chargers at LA Fitness locations in Oregon and Washington, encompassing Beaverton, Hillsboro, Covington, Kirkland, Lynnwood and Tacoma. Installations are expected to be completed by June 2024.

All of these chargers will be powered by 100% renewable energy, and 40 of them will boast power capacities exceeding 75 kW, allowing vehicles to fully charge in as little as 30 minutes.

“We are thrilled to work with EVCS on bringing electric vehicle charging to our fitness centers across the West Coast,” says Andrea Ojeda, VP of marketing at Fitness International LLC. “This collaboration enables us to further promote a healthier, cleaner lifestyle by embracing the transition to electric mobility, and we are excited about bringing this new benefit to our valued gym members.”