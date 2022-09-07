Werner Enterprises Signs for 500 Hydrogen Engines from Cummins

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises has signed a letter of intent to purchase 500 Cummins Inc. 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines upon availability. The two companies announced earlier this year that Werner Enterprises plans to validate and integrate Cummins’ 15-liter natural gas and Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engines, both part of Cummins’ fuel agnostic platform, into their fleet.

“At Werner, we’re committed to a 55 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 because we recognize the important role our sustainability efforts play,” says Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, president and CEO. “Our customers are showing increased interest in more sustainable choices in the marketplace, and we see significant potential in utilizing Cummins’ fuel agnostic platform to continue the momentum toward reducing our carbon footprint.”

“We are pleased to see the leadership of customers like Werner Enterprises, who are exploring solutions like our fuel agnostic platform to help their own customers,” states Brett Merritt, Cummins’ vice president of on-highway engine business. “The future will include many solutions to help customers decarbonize, and we believe hydrogen internal combustion engines will play an important role.”

“Our fleet customers have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Hydrogen internal combustion engines, which we believe can be a breakthrough technology essential to reaching Destination Zero,” comments Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business. “With enough interest, we believe we can manufacture this technology at scale yet this decade providing customers with an option that is a low initial cost, extended vehicle range, powertrain installation commonality and end user familiarity.”