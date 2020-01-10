Werner Enterprises Launches Electric Truck Pilot Program

Werner Enterprises, a transportation and logistics provider, has launched its first electric-powered truck pilot program. The 2019 Peterbilt 579 EV class 8 electric truck will run for a year on a dedicated account in southern California.

Werner’s first electric-powered truck is the result of a partnership with Peterbilt, Meritor and TransPower. It is the first fully collision-mitigated TransPower truck and can haul up to 80,000 pounds. The truck is 100% electric, releases zero emissions, and requires a 5- to 10-hour charge time. The truck will operate in the Los Angeles metro area.

“Werner continues to be at the front edge of technology, and we are committed to finding alternative ways to keep our trucks environmentally-friendly while using renewable energy,” says Derek Leathers, president and CEO of Werner Enterprises.

Funding for the tractor was provided by California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide program dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment. The program creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

Werner Enterprises was founded in 1956, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia.

Werner’s global headquarters is located in Omaha, Neb. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the U.S., with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van, and temperature-controlled.

Photo: Peterbilt 579