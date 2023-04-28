Werner Adds Pair of Freightliner eCascadia Trucks to SoCal Fleet

Werner Enterprises, a major U.S.-based transportation and logistics provider, has rolled out its first two Freightliner eCascadia battery-electric heavy-duty trucks in Southern California.

“Working toward our sustainability goal of a 55 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035, we’ve done extensive research to further evaluate how BEVs, particularly the eCascadias, will fit into our fleet,” says Derek Leathers, Werner’s chairman, president and CEO. “We look forward to providing real-world learnings and data from this opportunity as we continue exploring multiple options to deliver our freight in a more sustainable way.”

Charge duration times will vary depending on the type of charge and the number of trucks charging at the same time. To accommodate these requirements, Werner’s testing includes evaluating and building out a charging infrastructure at its full-service terminal in Fontana, Calif.

The electric truck has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by more than 20 pounds of carbon per diesel gallon equivalent; therefore, the reduction of carbon emissions could reach well over 150,000 pounds per year, per BEV.