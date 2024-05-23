Werner’s Fleet Adds Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Transportation and logistics provider Werner Enterprises Inc. has integrated an International RH Series hydrogen fuel cell truck into its fleet, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the transportation industry.

The model year 2021 International RH Series truck represents a leap forward in clean energy transportation for Werner. The Class 8 vehicle has a 226-inch wheelbase. Powered by technology from Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., this truck uses both an Accelera hydrogen fuel cell engine and electric powertrain for emissions-free operation.

“We are excited to welcome this International RH Series hydrogen fuel cell truck into our fleet as we continue testing and validating technologies with significant implications across the industry,” says Chad Dittberner, Werner’s senior vice president of the One-Way Network and Innovation Council leader.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 55% by 2035,” adds Dittberner. “By investing in cutting-edge technology like the Accelera fuel cell engine, we’re not only enhancing our operational efficiency, but also championing a greener future for the transportation industry.”

This collaboration involves industry entities including Accelera, Navistar, SoCal Gas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“As this exciting journey with Werner begins, it’s important to note we’re not just deploying fuel cell technology — we’re shaping the future of transportation, one collaboration at a time,” says Dawn Wehr, general manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera. “By working closely with industry leaders like Werner, we’re leveraging collective expertise to refine and improve zero-emissions innovations. Together, we’re validating technology in real-world environments, increasing industry credibility and confidence.”

Werner is dedicated to testing and validating innovative fleet technologies and practices to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce pollution from freight operations. Additional testing areas include biodiesel fuel blends, Class 8 battery electric vehicle tractors and compressed natural gas engines.