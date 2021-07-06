WeDriveU Taking Delivery of GreenPower EV Star Vehicles

WeDriveU, a transportation company specializing in providing shuttles for businesses, universities and hospitals, will be acquiring purpose-built all-electric EV Star vehicles from GreenPower Motor Co. Inc.

GreenPower says it expects to deliver the first EV Star to WeDriveU in the current quarter, with additional units planned by the end of the calendar year.

“WeDriveU has demoed our vehicle with accounts, and the real-world data that was accumulated was certainly helpful in making this partnership happen,” says Ryne Shetterly, vice president of sales and marketing at GreenPower. “The EV Star will be deployed and in service by the end of the year at one of the most recognizable companies in the world, and we believe WeDriveU is the catalyst that will help grow similar relationships.”

“Fleet electrification continues to expand as major companies and universities are advocating for a more sustainable approach,” adds Tim Wayland, chief commercial officer at WeDriveU. “By securing vehicles and infrastructure, WeDriveU is positioned to be the zero-emission shuttle operator of choice.”

GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada, with primary operational facilities in Southern California.