Webinar Showcasing Michigan to Montana Alternative Fuel Corridor Project

Officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation, GTI, ZEF Energy and Ozinga Energy say they will emphasize the importance of the Michigan to Montana (M2M) Alternative Fuel Corridor Project during a webinar on Nov. 10, at 10 a.m.

The M2M project supports an alternative fuel corridor that extends 1,500 miles along I-94 from Port Huron, Mich., to Billings, Mont. Led by Des Plaines, Ill.-based GTI, in partnership with Clean Cities coalitions in seven states, the goal of the project is to provide commercial fleets and individual drivers with more fueling sites to serve alternative fuel and electric vehicles. The M2M project is funded in part by an award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Success stories of alternative fuel and charging stations along I-94, next steps for M2M and how communities and builders can get involved in the project will be the focus of the webinar. The session is being hosted by Chicago Area Clean Cities, a nonprofit coalition focused on promoting clean transportation in the Chicago region.

“Alternative fuels reduce harmful emissions from diesel and gasoline vehicles and reduce our country’s reliance on foreign oil,” says Ted Barnes, director of research and development at GTI. “By building out I-94 as a clean fuel corridor, more than 3,000 jobs will be created, and individuals along the route will save $2.5 billion in health-related costs due to improved air quality.”

To learn more about and to register for the Nov. 10, webinar, click here.