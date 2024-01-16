WAVE to Deploy Wireless Inductive Charger at Venture Logistics Facility

WAVE Charging, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, provided an update on its 500 kW ultra-fast wireless charging system developed in conjunction with Cummins Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy.

This first-of-its-kind high-power, ultra-fast wireless charging system fully charged a Class 8 electric truck in less than 15 minutes in a previously announced series of successful tests, heralding a future where fleet operators could realize near continuous electric vehicle uptime.

To illustrate the speed and power of this technology, a typical household in the United States uses approximately 30 kWh of electricity per day. A 500 kW charger could theoretically supply a day’s worth of energy to a home in 3.6 minutes, or provide a full day’s worth of energy to 400 homes. This energy is transmitted wirelessly at a comparable level of efficiency to wired charging.

WAVE has continued developing the system and working toward its deployment. In partnership with Cummins, Venture Logistics and the DOE, it plans to deploy and demonstrate the 500 kW wireless inductive charger to move cargo at a Venture Logistics facility in the Midwest. Venture Logistics is a privately held, full-service logistics company. As part of this initial project, the WAVE 500kW system will power two Class 8 electric trucks. This deployment is planned for first quarter 2024.

Supported by an $8.4 million DOE grant, the WAVE Wireless 500 kW charger is being deployed as part of a consortium project. The high-power wireless charging systems will help operators to more easily meet zero-emission goals with minimal impact on operations, thus helping to improve the air quality in and around ports, warehouses and distribution centers.

The project with Venture Logistics is a further example of how high-power wireless charging is bringing zero-emission capabilities to cold climates where ice and snow create challenging transportation environments, eliminating the need to handle heavy high-power charging cables at low temperatures.

More than 12 million medium and heavy-duty trucks are in service in the U.S., and most are still powered by polluting combustion engines. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides more than $75 billion in programs and tax credits for electrification, giving fleet operators the confidence to transition faster. Several of these programs and incentives include specific designations to electrify heavy-duty vehicles operating in disadvantaged communities and warehouses.

Seeing as the transportation industry is the largest contributor (27%) to greenhouse gases in both the US and Europe, with medium- and heavy-duty trucks contributing the most emissions at around 26% of the transportation industry. It’s one of the biggest priorities to convert to zero-emission battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

“Our demonstration project with Venture Logistics will show that for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that demand perpetual operations and require charging infrastructure, wireless charging is the most effective solution at scale,” says Robin Mackie, chief operating officer of Ideanomics.

Benefits of this technology include: