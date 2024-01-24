WAVE Integrates First Wireless Charging in Kenworth Class 6 Trucks

WAVE Charging, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ideanomics, has successfully integrated its high-power wireless charging technology into Kenworth’s Class 6 electric trucks, specifically the K270E and K370E models, marking the first OEM-approved high-power wireless charging integration of its kind.

This milestone is the result of six months of collaborative engineering efforts between WAVE Charging, Kenworth, Dana Inc. and Inland Kenworth, showcasing the commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.

WAVE Charging’s OEM-approved wireless charging opens up new possibilities for the industry and businesses:

Real-world approved integration — This integration is already in use with a major logistics customer in a commercial proof-of-concept project, demonstrating its practicality and effectiveness in real-world applications.

Strategic differentiator — At scale, Kenworth and its dealers could have the opportunity to differentiate themselves in the market by promoting trucks as “wireless-charging ready.” This potentially creates a unique selling point, attracting customers interested in cutting-edge and convenient charging solutions and perpetual vehicle operations.

Warranty assurance — Unlike non-approved aftermarket additions that risk voiding warranties, WAVE Charging’s integration is approved by both the OEM, Kenworth, and its systems provider, Dana. This ensures that customers can benefit from wireless charging without potentially compromising the warranty on their vehicles.

Potential for factory installation — The integration paves the way for the possibility of Kenworth offering wireless charging as a factory option for their trucks. This could potentially revolutionize how electric trucks are configured and ordered.

“Our collaboration with Kenworth, Dana, and Inland Kenworth represents a significant leap forward in the commercial EV landscape,” says Robin Mackie, chief operating officer of Ideanomics. “Being the first to receive OEM approval for high-power wireless charging integration is a testament to WAVE Charging’s dedication to driving innovation. This achievement not only solidifies our position as market leaders but also sets a new standard for the industry. We are excited about the possibilities this opens up for OEMs, dealers and logistics companies seeking cutting-edge solutions.”