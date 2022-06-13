Washington Metro Orders 95 NFI Transit Buses for Sixth Largest U.S. Bus Network

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) has ordered 95 Xcelsior 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses from NFI Group Inc.’s New Flyer of America Inc. in the final year of its existing five-year contract comprised of one base year and four option years.

Supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds, the new buses will replace end-of-life vehicles, and provide an enhanced passenger experience, while also delivering on Metro’s 2019-2028 Strategic Plan focused on improving the transportation system’s safety and reliability.

Metro is the second-busiest transit system and sixth largest bus network in the United States, serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and providing approximately 79 million annual trips on 136 bus lines.

“Since 1995, NFI has delivered over 2,040 buses to Metro and the agency continues to rely on NFI’s proven transit technology to keep Washington moving,” says Chris Stoddart, president of NFI’s North American Bus and Coach. “New Flyer’s Xcelsior bus features effective emission controls that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the cost of bus operation. Together, we are providing the community with safe, efficient, and reliable transportation.”