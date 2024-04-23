Wallbox Receives $5.2 Million 48C Tax Credit for Arlington Plant Expansion

Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Wallbox has been allocated a $5.2 million tax credit under the highly competitive 48C Qualifying Advanced Energy Tax Credit Program by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The credit will support the expansion of Wallbox’s flagship U.S. EV supply equipment (EVSE) manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas.

The 48C tax credit, expanded as a part of the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to shore up investment and address critical needs across the clean energy economy, including grid components, EV components and chargers, solar components, and other critical clean energy materials. This credit provides up to 30% in tax credits for eligible equipment in clean energy manufacturing projects provided they meet prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements.

Wallbox’s award includes 30% of qualified investments for the second phase of its Arlington factory buildout to support increased manufacturing capacity.

“We are honored to be selected for the highly competitive 48C tax credit, which will enable us to make further investments in our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and deliver Wallbox’s best-in-class EV charging solutions, which underpin the transition to electrified transportation,” says Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. “This support from the Department of Energy and IRS affirms Wallbox’s commitment to expanding our American presence, fostering clean manufacturing jobs and advancing our collective clean energy future.”

Included in the tax credit for Wallbox’s 150,000-square-foot factory in Arlington are multiple new EVSE assembly lines and a state-of-the-art validation lab. Completion of the project will allow Wallbox to produce its full suite of charging solutions designed for the North American market. These include the Quasar 2 bidirectional charger and Buy America-compliant DC fast chargers, particularly the newly launched high-powered Supernova 180 DC fast chargers.

The Arlington factory is expected to have a maximum production capacity of over one million chargers per year by 2030, supporting U.S. clean energy and transportation goals.