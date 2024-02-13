Wallbox Launches Supernova 180 DC Fast Charger for North America

Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle chargers, has started production of the Supernova 180, its UL-certified DC fast EV charger, for the North American market. Supernova 180 is Wallbox’s third-generation DC fast EV charger designed exclusively for North America, following the successful rollout of Supernova 60 and Supernova 150 in Europe.

Production of Wallbox’s latest fast charger is expected to begin later in February 2024.

Tailored to North American needs, the charger is the latest generation of Wallbox’s Supernova DC fast charger, which launched in Europe in 2022. Since its launch, Wallbox has sold over 2,000 Supernovas globally, contributing to over 150,000 charging sessions.

Supernova 180 can deliver up to 180 kW of charging power, meaning it can add 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes. Its reduced footprint opens more sites to fast-charging opportunities, including locations with limited space and power such as gas stations, car dealerships and shopping malls.

The Supernova 180 design incorporates six 30 kW power modules, solving one of the biggest issues of the EV market: uptime. Should one of the six modules fail, Supernova 180 will continue to charge an EV using the remaining five modules, only slightly reducing the power output.

Wallbox uses a flexible module system for its DC fast chargers to ensure they can be upgraded easily as the EV market matures, and driver needs change. Supernova 180 ensures that EV charging sites can be seamlessly upgraded from 60 to 120 kW or 180 kW to meet market and site demands.

Each Supernova 180 unit can charge two EVs simultaneously, commonly referred to as split charging. Intelligent power redistribution ensures the most efficient use of the available energy.

Supernova’s physical features include:

Effortless cable handling through its cable management system

Numerous payment options, including credit card and RFID

An interactive light system

A robust 10-inch sunlight-readable color screen, with an IK10 rating to ensure users can interact with a reliable and easy-to-read screen

An intuitive user interface

Supernova 180 has broad EV compatibility and will be available with both CCS1 and NACS connectors over the course of 2024.

Wallbox guarantees its DC fast-charging solution with the Wallbox Care Program. This worry-free service offers reduced maintenance costs, corrective maintenance and rapid issue resolution through tailored service levels.