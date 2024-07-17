Wallbox, ChargeLab Team Up to Streamline EV Charger Deployments

Electric vehicle charging solutions provider Wallbox and ChargeLab, an EV charging software provider, have formed a strategic partnership to streamline commercial EV charger deployments across North America. This collaboration integrates cutting-edge hardware and smart software to offer distributors a bundled solution.

Under the terms of this partnership, Wallbox’s Pulsar Pro Level 2 charger and Supernova 180 DC fast chargers sold as part of this bundled offering will come pre-configured to utilize ChargeLab software through OCPP. This integration unlocks smart charging features including power management (load balancing), pricing functionality for charger monetization and access control. The combined solution is an ideal choice for charging deployments in workplaces, multi-family dwellings and public charging networks.

“Following the successful launch of our Supernova 180 in North America, we are excited to announce our partnership with ChargeLab, which will allow us to offer customers in a number of key locations across North America, a holistic commercial solution,” says Fred Turner, senior director of Wallbox North America. “The integration of ChargeLab’s advanced software with our state-of-the-art chargers will simplify and enhance the overall experience for distributors, Charge Point operators and end users, ultimately helping to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.”

“The partnership between Wallbox and ChargeLab marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EV chargers as a product line for electrical distributors,” adds Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. “By integrating our smart software capabilities with Wallbox’s top-of-the-line hardware, we are empowering the market with a holistic solution that not only meets current needs, but also paves the way for future scale.”

Supernova 180: Supernova’s compact design ensures reliability and efficiency. With 180-kW power, Supernova 180 can add 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes, or power two EVs simultaneously at 90 kW each. To date Wallbox has installed over 2,000 Supernovas worldwide.

Pulsar Pro: Pulsar Pro is the latest addition to Wallbox’s Pulsar family. Designed for commercial installations and shared spaces, the Pulsar Pro includes RFID, is ISO 15118 plug and charge ready, and offers higher processing speeds for better performance.

ChargeLab CSMS: The future of EV charger management, built by EV drivers for EV drivers. ChargeLab CSMS is an OCPP-compliant, cloud-based service for connecting and managing EV chargers. It includes streamlined web apps for EV drivers, a powerful dashboard for site hosts, compliance with North American regulations, plus back-office services including 24/7 support and API access.

The bundle offering will include exclusive access to specially priced software that can be bundled with all units from the Wallbox range.