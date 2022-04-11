Wallbox Begins Construction on First U.S. EV Charger Manufacturing Facility

Wallbox has commenced construction at its Arlington, Texas, manufacturing facility, the company’s first U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing facility.

The 130,000 square-foot high-tech plant is expected to have enough capacity to fully support Wallbox’s expansion plans in North America over the next decade. This announcement comes on the heels of the start of production at Wallbox’s new state-of-the-art factory in Barcelona, which began in December 2021 and will be inaugurated later this month.

Investing approximately $11 million into initial construction, Wallbox is expecting to begin production within the facility by early fall of 2022. Initial construction is planned to allow the EV charger and energy management company to manufacture over 250,000 units in 2022, and over 500,000 in 2025.

The facility will begin with production lines for Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus AC chargers, its home charger that can charge any electric car on the market, including Teslas with a converter. Production lines for Wallbox’s Quasar 2 (its next-generation bi-directional DC charger that enables a car to power a home), Supernova (its fast public charger with 130 kW power) and Hypernova (its ultrafast public charger with between 150kW and 350kW of power) are anticipated to follow in 2023.

The U.S.-based facility will play a vital role in expanding the company’s presence in North America, a market that is making a big push into automotive electrification, with the Biden administration targeting 50% of all new car sales to be electric by 2030. Expanding its U.S. presence is expected to allow Wallbox to improve delivery time, reduce freight costs and qualify for subsidies offered by the U.S. government; all aspects that further allow Wallbox to provide the best products for its customers. Wallbox also entered into partnerships with U.S. suppliers, for the design and construction of the facility, storage racking, and its new assembly line.

“With the U.S. undergoing a steady increase in demand toward energy-friendly solutions due to the government’s aggressive EV infrastructure targets, we are pleased to begin construction on our factory that will be at the forefront of serving this rapidly growing market,” says Douglas Alfaro, general manager of North America at Wallbox. “The U.S. factory is an exciting milestone that allows us to expand our local footprint stateside, and we are thrilled to begin construction in Arlington. The manufacturing facility is expected to allow us to better meet the needs of our American customers and support the nation’s transition toward electric mobility.”