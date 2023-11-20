Wallbox, Atlante Team Up to Develop Charging Stations

Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, and Atlante, a company of NHOA Group (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) dedicated to creating the largest fast and ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles in southern Europe, have joined forces to develop new public charging points in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.

Both companies have a longstanding commitment to promoting sustainability and technological innovation in electric mobility and have now further strengthened their collaboration. The partnership with Wallbox will enable Atlante to speed up its project of installing 5,000 charging stations by 2025 and 35,000 by 2030, all of them 100% enabled by renewables and backed by storage and photovoltaic canopies, where possible.

Atlante’s fast-charging stations will be equipped with Wallbox’s Supernova public charger, both in its 60 kW version and the latest 150 kW version. They will be strategically positioned along the primary transportation arteries linking southern Europe, in strict compliance with recently ratified legislation by the European Parliament. This legislation stipulates the establishment of at least one charging point per 60 km on the core road network of the European Union, and one for every 100 km on the Trans-European network. Additionally, Atlante will install charging stations in parking lots and strategic urban areas.

Wallbox and Atlante have been collaborating since 2022, when the Italian company chose Wallbox as a key partner for the installation of superfast charging points in its home country, Italy. The Milan-based company already has more than 3,500 charging points online and under construction, and thanks to technological partners like Wallbox, it has streamlined its project to establish the largest network of fast and ultra-fast public charging in southern Europe.

In 2022 and 2023, the company was selected to receive approximately €73 million of grants from the European Union under the CEF 2 Transport – Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Facility program, a funding initiative supporting European transport infrastructure.