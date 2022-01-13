New Volvo Trucks VNR Electric Offers Improved Range and Configurations

Volvo Trucks North America’s production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric model will begin in Q2 2022 and features an up to 85% increased range, faster charging and more configurations for heavy-duty transport.

Volvo Trucks began taking customer orders for its first Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020, with commercial production starting in Q2 2021 at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Va. Over the past year, Volvo Trucks has delivered the Volvo VNR Electric to customers in several states across the U.S. The next-generation Volvo VNR Electric is now open for order.

“It is a testament to Volvo Trucks’ leadership that in a continuously evolving industry we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks is at the forefront in the industry, always innovating and improving, while upholding the highest standards in design, construction and safety. Our team is proud of its role, together with dealers and customers, in accelerating the shift to electromobility and a more sustainable future.”

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric includes improvements made in the battery – technology, design, management and package offering. Improvements in battery design have resulted in an up to 40% increase in storage capacity for each battery. A dedicated battery thermal management system (BTMS) was added to manage and maintain ideal environmental temperatures.

Volvo Trucks has also introduced a new six-battery package option. Combining all three means an increased energy storage of up to 565 kWh and offers an operational range of up to 275 miles. Regenerative braking energy is captured and fed back into the system to maximize energy efficiency and driving range. The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric also reduces the required charging time, as the state-of-the-art 250 kW charging capability provides an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

Volvo Trucks has added two new configurations to its VNR Electric lineup – a 6×4 straight truck and a 6×4 tractor – joining its three existing models: 4×2 tractor, 6×2 tractor and single-axle straight truck. Each Volvo VNR Electric configuration is designed for applications and drive cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage, drayage, and pick-up and delivery routes. “Volvo Trucks is continuing to expand the capabilities of the VNR Electric to make it more efficient, satisfy our customer demands for expanded range and provide a better driving experience,” comments Andy Brown, Volvo Trucks’ product marketing manager for electromobility.

“The electric driveline featuring a two-speed I-Shift transmission provides best-in-class, powerful, and smooth acceleration. Innovations such as Volvo Active Driver Assist and Dynamic Steering make driving effortless and precise, while at the same time improving safety.”