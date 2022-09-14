Volvo Trucks Commences Production of Three Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Lines

Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX heavy-duty trucks. These vehicles can operate at a total weight of 44 tons; the three models represent around two thirds of the company’s sales. With these new additions, Volvo Trucks has six electric truck models in series production globally.

“This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry,” says Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “It’s less than two years ago since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time. Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe, and later on also to customers in Asia, Australia and Latin America.”

Series production of Volvo’s heaviest electric trucks will start in the Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, followed by the factory in Ghent, Belgium next year. Volvo produces the electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks. The batteries are supplied by Volvo Trucks’ new battery assembly plant in Ghent.

“We have sold around 1,000 units of our heavy electric trucks and more than 2,600 of our electric trucks in total. We expect volumes to increase significantly in the next few years. By 2030, at least 50 percent of the trucks we sell globally should be electric,” comments Alm.

Volvo Trucks’ electric line-up of six truck models covers a range of applications such as city distribution and refuse handling, regional transport, and construction work.