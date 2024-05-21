Volvo on Demand Initiative Aims to Accelerate Battery Electric Vehicle Adoption

Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) and Volvo Financial Services (VFS) have joined forces to form Volvo on Demand, a collaborative initiative to change and lead the industry in the Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) business model.

Using 25 Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, Volvo on Demand was designed as a solution to simplify the acquisition and reduce the major upfront investment in battery electric vehicles. Volvo on Demand provides qualified customers with flexible term options as short as 12 months and includes Volvo Trucks’ Gold Contract and the option to bundle vehicle insurance for physical damage and collision, route planning and optimization guidance, as well as consultation to find the best charging solution and incentives available. Volvo on Demand is the next way to leverage the established electromobility ecosystem tailored for Volvo VNR Electric trucks in North America.

“Volvo on Demand is the easiest way for customers to add a battery electric truck to their fleet by providing the ability to test the technology and understand the requirements to operate an electric fleet without a substantial upfront investment,” says Charles Carter, vice president, services and solutions, Volvo Financial Services. “Volvo on Demand offers peace of mind to customers who are just beginning their electromobility journey, managing the unknowns and uncertainties of how to best run and scale electric trucks in their operations. We see this solution being exceptionally beneficial to many segments including drayage, regional haul, last-mile and smaller fleets that are tasked with delivering more sustainable transportation solutions for their customers.”

With Volvo on Demand, customers can minimize the upfront investment associated with transitioning to battery electric trucks and free up credit lines that can be used toward business growth. A competitive mileage rate throughout the contract term provides flexibility, with a single monthly invoice encompassing all selected services, charging hardware and insurance. VFS has kickstarted the Volvo on Demand program with 25 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, including 20 6×4 tractors with the six-battery configuration and five 4×2 tractors with the four-battery configuration.

The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric is a zero-tailpipe emission solution that is an ideal fit for local and regional distribution, pick-up and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. The battery electric truck has a range of up to 275 miles (with a six-battery configuration) and features a dedicated battery thermal management system to maintain ideal battery temperatures. With a 250-kWh charge rate, the truck can achieve an 80% charge in as little as 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery package. The Volvo VNR Electric truck provides instant torque, and smooth acceleration and deceleration delivering optimal performance and drivability and zero-tailpipe emissions. The electric driveline also reduces vibration and in-cab noise.

Volvo on Demand is being launched in the United States in areas with a nearby Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealership equipped to provide support, including preventative maintenance, service, and charging facilities to maximize customer uptime. Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers have onsite technicians who have been trained to service the VNR Electric safely and efficiently. With 59 locations across 31 states and Canadian provinces in North America completing the certification program, Volvo Trucks provides a robust ecosystem to facilitate the adoption of heavy-duty battery electric vehicles.