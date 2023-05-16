Volvo Introduces App to Protect First Responders

Volvo Group has developed an augmented reality (AR) safety app for electric trucks, designed specifically to support first responders in an emergency.

The app is developed to deliver instant, valuable information from the electric truck to the emergency services team arriving on the scene to guide them in real time and ensure safe rescue conditions.

“Volvo Group’s overall ambition is to deliver 100 percent safe products. We are proud to be at the forefront of the electric truck revolution with high-performing solutions, but we also recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of first responders who are called to an emergency should an incident with an electric vehicle occur,” says Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer of Volvo Group.

“The new AR app is a powerful tool that can support the emergency services to quickly and safely secure the site while minimizing the risk of injury to themselves and others,” he adds.

The Emergency Response Guide app, now available for download free of charge from the Android and the Apple stores, provides safety information for all Volvo Group heavy electric truck brands, including Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks and Mack Trucks.

By using a combination of connectivity, camera, sensors, 3D modeling and augmented reality overlays, the safety app can provide first responders with a detailed view of the vehicle. It offers information on the location of high-voltage cables, battery packs and other key components, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to safely shut down the electric vehicle’s power supply in case of an emergency.

“The safety app has been tested in a variety of real-world scenarios and has received positive feedback from first responders who have tried it in the field,” says Vincent Barnoux, AR expert and business solution engineer at Volvo Group.