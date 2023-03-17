Volvo Delivers the First Heavy Electric Truck to Africa

Refuse collection company Arma has taken delivery of the first electric vehicle that Volvo Trucks has put into commercial operation in Africa.

Arma is replacing an existing Volvo FE diesel truck with a Volvo FE electric on a route in Rabat, Morocco. This deployment will save approximately 30 tons of CO2 from going into the atmosphere every year.

“By taking a step towards the electrification of our truck fleet, Arma is reducing its carbon footprint, showing one more time our commitment to the environment,” says Youssef Ahizoune, CEO of Arma Group.

The FE Electric is one of six all-electric Volvo truck models already in serial production. The company’s global target is that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks it sells will be electric.