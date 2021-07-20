Volvo CTO to Keynote ACT Expo

The organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo have announced Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer of the Volvo Group, as a keynote speaker for the upcoming event.

The 10th annual conference and expo is returning to the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California on Aug. 30-Sept. 2. Stenqvist’s keynote will take place as a fireside chat on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. PT.

Stenqvist, responsible for the Volvo Group’s global technological needs and all engineering technology activities for the group’s products and services, is also a member of the company’s executive board. His keynote will cover how the Volvo Group is driving toward its ambition of transport decarbonization. This includes a look at the company’s current and future product portfolio strategy, as well as the importance of strategic partnerships to drive market development for more efficient, low- and zero-emission transportation technologies. He will also highlight the role North America plays in advancing the company’s strategic objectives, especially in the areas of electromobility, hydrogen-based fuel cell solutions, autonomous technology adoption and the move toward fossil-free fuels in the future.

“The Volvo Group has been working progressively to increase its ongoing investment, partnerships and leadership in developing advanced transportation technologies that allow their customers to operate more efficient and sustainable fleets,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the producer of ACT Expo. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity for this one-on-one discussion with Lars and look forward to hearing his global perspective on the mega trends and technologies that will revolutionize the transport sector over the next several decades.”