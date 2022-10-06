Voltus, FreeWire Technologies Combine EV Charging Resources to Power Grid

Voltus Inc., a distributed energy resource (DER) software platform, and FreeWire Technologies, the manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in North America, have partnered to provide flexible battery charging load to utilities and wholesale electricity markets throughout North America. The initial phase of the partnership will allow the dispatching of battery-integrated electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) by Pacific Gas & Electric’s (PG&E), providing critical support to California ISO in order to mitigate risk of blackouts.

The company’s fully integrated Boost Charger plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. Boost Charger enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid.

“Our partnership with Voltus enables us to provide essential services to the grid, while safeguarding the charging experience for the EV driver,” says Sudhansh Neravetla, director of energy services of FreeWire Technologies. “Together with Voltus, we are strengthening the economic and environmental use case for public and fleet EV charging infrastructure, while meeting consumer expectations for high-speed, on-the-go charging.”

“By connecting FreeWire’s charging station to electricity markets, Voltus helps to realize the full financial and sustainability value of EVs and charging stations,” states Dana Guernsey, Voltus’s chief product officer and co-founder. “We are excited to demonstrate the reliability benefits that can be realized from EVs and flexible charging infrastructure, allowing grid operators to avoid investment in expensive utility-scale storage projects or polluting peaker plants.”

“FreeWire’s technology is an excellent distributed energy resource due to the flexibility of the integrated battery energy storage system,” Guernsey concludes. “Our aim is to help FreeWire in its mission to accelerate the deployment of EV charging infrastructure and complement its innovative product by layering on additional grid value streams.”