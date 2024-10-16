Voltera Expands EV Charging Infrastructure with Two New Sites

Voltera, a developer and operator of charging infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) fleets, has acquired two new ZEV infrastructure development sites. This brings the company’s total portfolio to 22 sites strategically positioned across key transit hubs in California, Texas, Georgia, Arizona and Florida.

The first newly acquired site, a 0.85-acre parcel at 1707 East Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington, California, is four miles from the Port of Long Beach and five miles from the Port of Los Angeles. This location will support the region’s drayage operations. The site can accommodate up to 30 electrified stalls and has already secured a power supply of up to five megawatts from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Additionally, Voltera has obtained an exemption from the local truck use moratorium, ensuring smooth operations.

Additionally, the Wilmington site has been awarded grants totaling $4.1 million to reduce truck emissions and improve air quality in Southern California. These grants come from the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Carl Moyer Program ($2.3 million) and the Federal Highway Administration’s Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Program ($1.8 million).

The second site, spanning 2.75 acres at 3755 Industrial Boulevard in West Sacramento, is positioned close to Interstate 5 and I-80. It holds up to 100 electrified charging stalls and has secured a power supply of one megawatt.

“Securing these two sites in California is a significant step forward in our mission to support the electrification of commercial fleets,” says Sylvia Hendron, chief development officer at Voltera. “Each location has been carefully chosen and developed to meet the unique needs of ZEV fleets, from proximity to key transit routes to securing necessary funding.”

“This is a testament to Voltera’s commitment to overcoming the complexities of site development and accelerating the deployment of zero-emission fleet infrastructure across California and the U.S.,” adds Brett Hauser, Voltera chairman of the board.

With backing from infrastructure investor EQT, Voltera takes a proactive approach to site acquisition and development to accelerate project timelines and more quickly deliver power to ZEV fleet customers. In 2023, the company evaluated over 1,200 sites and reinforced its ability to effectively navigate and overcome challenges that exist when assessing prime real estate for ZEV infrastructure.