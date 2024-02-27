Voltera Aims to Double Zero-Emission Vehicle Charging Sites in 2024

Voltera, a developer, owner and operator of charging and refueling infrastructure for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) fleets, has secured 19 new ZEV infrastructure development sites since it spun out of EdgeConneX in August 2022.

This brings the company’s total portfolio to 21 sites, representing approximately $150 million of private investment in ZEV infrastructure real estate and over 115 megawatts of charging capacity being developed for ZEV fleets. Voltera’s initial sites are located across the U.S., including California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia and Florida. The company estimates that it will double its real estate portfolio in 2024.

With strong backing from infrastructure investor EQT, Voltera takes a proactive approach to site acquisition and development to get a jumpstart on project timelines and rapidly deliver power to ZEV fleet customers. In 2023, the company evaluated over 1,200 sites and reinforced its ability to effectively navigate and overcome frequent challenges that exist when assessing prime real estate for ZEV infrastructure.

“Scaling access to charging and refueling depots is critical to enable fleet electrification at scale, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all equation,” says Hannah Jacobus, vice president of Real Estate and Development at Voltera. “Each site has to be strategically located and designed to fit the size and power needs of fleets’ unique use cases.

“Commercial fleets — ranging from drayage to mail delivery to rideshare — have a wide range of route patterns and energy requirements, and states, municipalities and utilities have differing zoning, permitting, and interconnection requirements,” adds Jacobus. “Voltera thrives amidst these complexities, leveraging deep real estate insight and strategic expertise to navigate and overcome challenges efficiently.”

“The energy transition is one of the most significant challenges society faces today,” says Jan Vesely, partner at EQT. “At EQT, we’re investing across strategies and geographies to help drive that transition forward, including in companies helping decarbonize transport, like Voltera. Voltera has seen rapid growth since launching last year, indicating strong demand for commercial ZEV operations, which are beginning to scale. Voltera’s approach to developing infrastructure is what the market wants — access to power and charging capacity, but without the hassle of having to develop, operate and maintain it, making it easier and more cost-effective for companies to transition their fleets.”