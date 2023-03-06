VoltaGrid Shooting for 180 CNG Trailers with Quantum Partnership

VoltaGrid has selected Quantum Fuel Systems to provide natural gas virtual pipeline trailers that will grow VoltaGrid’s compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery capabilities. The new order will enable VoltaGrid to significantly scale its CNG platform to over 180 CNG trailers, with the additional deliveries expected to start in Q3 2023.

Quantum will provide VoltaGrid with its VPLite45/40 trailers, which have a gaseous capacity of approximately 472,000 standard cubic feet and weigh less than 59,000 pounds fully loaded. The trailers are certified for use in the U.S.

“We are honored VoltaGrid continues to come to us for their virtual pipeline trailer needs,” says Quantum’s Steve Toelke. “Whenever a customer provides repeat business, it’s a sure sign you are doing something right. As alternative fuel technology continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing high-quality and industry-leading solutions and support to customers servicing a variety of industries.”

“VoltaGrid will continue to grow in step with our electric pressure pumping partners by providing turnkey natural gas fueling and power generation services,” says Nathan Ough, president and CEO of VoltaGrid.