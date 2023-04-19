Volta Trucks Launches Series Production of the Volta Zero

All-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider Volta Trucks has initiated series production of its Volta Zero at Steyr Automotive, the company’s partner in contract manufacturing, in Steyr, Austria.

The initial batch of vehicles will be used for the Volta Zero Driving Experience Program, where customers will be loaned a truck for an extended period, allowing fleet operators to understand how the all-electric medium-duty truck will integrate into their operations.

Following the start of production, the trucks produced will undergo rigorous and extensive quality assurance and testing, with the first trucks ordered by customers expected to be dispatched in Q3.

Steyr Automotive was appointed in August 2021 based on its extensive experience in commercial vehicle manufacturing, existing manufacturing facilities and speed to market. Steyr Automotive has reserved a capacity of up to 14,000 vehicles per year for Volta Trucks from their total available production.

“The first full production Volta Zero going into the production line here at Steyr is the most substantial milestone the company has achieved to date,” says Volta Trucks’ Kjell Walöen. “In just 2.5 years, less than half the time existing truck manufacturers take, we have moved from launching a concept, through the engineering, development and quality phases and now the start of production of the final specification models that will be driven by customers.”